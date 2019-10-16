New reality show says 'go vegetarian or eat your pet'

A new British reality show asks, "What happens when your dinner comes to stay?"

"Meat the Family," is part reality TV show and part social experiment, according to CBS News.

It follows four families as they spend time interacting with the animal that most frequently appears on their dinner plates. Promotional material describes the shows' premise as, "They treat the new arrival like a beloved pet – taking it for walks and playing with it – in a bid to understand its intellectual and emotional capacity, and to see if living with it makes it less palatable to eat!"

CBS News reports that the reality stars will live with and care for farm animals, including sheep, chickens, pigs and cows, for three weeks before facing an ultimatum: Go vegetarian and send the animal to a sanctuary or kill and eat it.

"Could you go back to meat once you've put a name and a face to a meal?" the show asks.

CBS reported a spokesperson for the series, Mark Ogle, said, "It's fair to say all the families learned a lot more about the meat processing industry and food chain, which made them all think about their eating and purchasing habits."

