New sanitizing technology cleans Knoxville school

The germs aren't going away leading to many schools closing to take time to disinfect.

Shanahan sanitizes the cafeteria using the Ionomax (Source: WVLT)

One East Tennessee school is going local to fix it, sanitizing schools with stuff you'd find in a swimming pool.

The machine that looks and sounds like a leaf blower is actually sanitizing Grace Christian Academy.

"So we've had cases of strep throat, so obviously flu-like symptoms, colds," said Tony Pointer, Head of School for Grace Christian Academy.

Grace Christian Academy closed Monday to make sure students and staff get better.

This new product developed in Knoxville, called Ionogen aims to do that.

"We take this non-toxic, non-poisonous solution. We put it into this delivery we call the Ionomax," said John Shanahan, the President and CEO of Ionogen.

It's 99 percent water, one percent chlorine so you can barely smell it.

"Most things that kill germs are toxic to us and poisonous to us. We don't do that we build solutions that are safe around people, safe around animals and safe in the built environment," said Shanahan.

It's a way to keep germs from spreading amongst the students, faculty and staff.

"Because we have so many multi-sibling families that are represented we wanted to make sure that we use this service so that we could eliminate all of the germs so that they wouldn't be passing them back and forth when we restart school again," explained Pointer.

Developers say it's effective immediately killing more than 20 pathogens.

If you are interested in having your business get a sanitization, you can call 865-444-7200.

