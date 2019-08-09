New technology reminds parents there's a child in the back seat

Last year, 52 children in the U.S. died in hot cars. 2018 was the deadliest year on record in the past 20 years for child deaths as a result of being left in a hot car, according to the National Safety Council.

According to NoHeatStroke.org, more than half of the hot car deaths were a result of children being forgotten in a car by their caregiver.

The summer heat impacts children the most, as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult's body. A child's major organs begin to shut down when their body temperature reaches 104 degrees; death may occur at 107 degrees, according to The American Academy of Pediatrics.

As the summer heat intensifies, we enter the second deadliest month for child car deaths. New technology is being introduced to help remind parents when a child is in the backseat.

Car seat alarms are now sold at major retailers across the nation.

The SensorSafe 2.0 car seat will sends a notification to the parents' phone if a child is left in the seat unattended. When parents get out of the car, an app connected to the car seat will remind the parents about the baby in the car seat.

Another option for parents who may have children out of car seats is a detachable car seat alarm.

The monitor can be placed on seatbelts or car seats and connects to the users' smartphone.

The device will send a proximity alert through an app, and when the user walks more than 15 feet away without the child, an alarm will sound. When the alarm is activated, the monitor will text an emergency contact.

Not only does the clip alarm remind users when a child is forgotten, but it will also alert the user if the temperature is too hot or cold.

Officials advise parents to stick to a routine to avoid distractions that may lead to forgetting their child in the car.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.