A new virtual game will open at Embassy Suits on Gay Street Thursday.

The game will also feature football, soccer zombie dodgeball and others in addition to Top Golf.

Officials told WVLT News it will cost $50 per hour to play.

WVLT News learned the new hotel was already fully booked up because of the Garth Brooks concert happening at Neyland Stadium on November 16.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.