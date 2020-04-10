New website hopes to get cash flowing into Sevier County businesses

The Pigeon Forge Chamber has launched a new website to help generate money for businesses closed right now.

SupportSmokies.com is designed to help businesses save money, and get some money flowing through restaurants and attractions in Pigeon Forge.

“So just trying to generate some dollars coming into the business now, but also ensuring people will return when things are safe in the future to be able to use those gift cards,” said Brandy Dominguez, Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce.

She added, “I am very concerned about our small businesses just because this is spring break and this is a busy time for them. These are revenues they anticipated having come in. The benefit has been January and February were really good here in Sevier County. That is not typically a busy time for us.”

So far nearly 100 have signed up to offer gift cards. Many of the businesses are offering deep discounts to purchase gift cards you can use once things reopen.

For example, the Old Mill is offering a gift card valued at $100 dollars for just $75. They hope this especially helps the small businesses who still have rent and other bills due but are still waiting on federal stimulus money.

“It’s a great way to support the community, there are a lot of one of a kind small businesses that need everyone’s help right now. It’s a great place for everyone to come together,” said Laurie Faulkner with the Old Mill.

