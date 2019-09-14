New wine trail opens in Gatlinburg

A new wine trail features local wines made in Gatlinburg.

The Gatlinburg Wine Trail is brand new and links together some existing wineries as well as some new ones.

Three of the wineries are located in Gatlinburg, but two of them near the Cades Cove area help visitors explore more of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Little Bear Winery in Gatlinburg is a good starting point for something new and then move to Bootleggers, who's on a trail for the first time.

"So Little Bear Winery just opened on Aug. 29th — so brand new. There's a lot of really exciting wines to share with Gatlinburg. We've got two berries beside me and it uses local fruit too. So, we're real excited to be here," said Jonathan Ball, Gatlinburg Wine Trail. "The Gatlinburg Wine Trail is showcasing a lot of the local flavors of the mountains, but not just the mountains, the surrounding area, too."

The wine trail is completely free and after your tour you'll get a free mug and wine glass.