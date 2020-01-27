New winter experience coming to Pigeon Forge

A new winter experience has come to Pigeon Forge that has the outdoors person in mind.

Source: WVLT

The Smoky Mountain Winter Experience is underway. This is a first year event hosted by the City of Pigeon Forge and is free.

There you can learn all about hiking in the winter months, some tools you’ll need, and maybe some of hikes that are better this time of the year. Everything from programs to day hikes are planned over the next few days.

“The hikes are wonderful, hikes and excursions are wonderful. Some are more strenuous and some are easy you know, but we’re very excited about it yes. Some great programs,” said Butch Helton, City of Pigeon Forge.

The sessions continue through Wednesday afternoon. Find it all at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.