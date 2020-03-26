Newborn found alive, abandoned inside plastic bag

According to the Union County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office, a newborn baby was rescued after being found abandoned inside a plastic bag with the placenta still attached.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the 8600 block of East Highway 74 shortly after 2:00 pm after receiving information from Atrium Union that a newborn child might be at or near this home.

When deputies arrived, heard the sound of a baby crying. They discovered the baby inside a plastic bag buried under a pile of leaves near a fence.

The baby boy was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.