Travelers who plan to drive through the Smokies Sunday morning are good to go as the highway is now back open.

Officials with The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said U.S. Highway 441/Newfiybd Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina, is back open for business.

Park officials said the road was closed due to weather concerns about snow and ice.

