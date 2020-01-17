Newport police searching for missing 15-year-old

Officials with the Newport Police Department have asked for the public's help in the search for a missing, possibly runaway teen.

Police said Joy Elizabeth Barrett, 15, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 14 in the Clifton Heights Community of Newport.

Barrett may be attempting to travel to Ohio to reunite with family members she has not seen in months, according to Newport police.

Barrett has blonde hair and green eyes, according to a release. Barrett is described as being 5'3" tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Josh Holt at the Newport Police Department at 423-623-5556 ext. 527.

