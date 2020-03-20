Newport police warn of scam targeting kids with no internet

The Newport Police Department took to social media to warn of a potential scam targeting people who may not have access to internet during the coronavirus outbreak.

The police department shared a screenshot of a post that said, "If students don't have access to internet they can call 1.844.488.8398 during the school shutdown for free internet from Spectrum."

The police department said many people have shared the post; however, the number is not accurate. "The number listed below has been asking potential customers for social security number and birthdates, please use caution when releasing private information," the department said.

Officials encouraged residents to check with Spectrum before accepting any offers. Spectrum's number is 1-844-579-3743.

