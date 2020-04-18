Neyland Stadium, Knox County Schools light up to honor class of 2020

The University of Tennessee honored the Class of 2020 by lighting up Neyland stadium in their honor.

(WVLT)

UT students had an unusual end to their senior year as the university shut down campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled graduation ceremonies.

Neyland Stadium lit its lights to honor seniors Friday night as a part of the national #BeTheLight movement.

Across Knox County, high schools joined in on the #BeTheLight movement to inspire hope to students despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools throughout the area lit their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes to honor the Class of 2020.

"Seniors, we're saddened about the impact of COVID-19, but when you see the lights remember that we're proud of you," Knox County Schools tweeted.

Knox County students will not be returning to class at the request of Governor Bill Lee, who asked schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

KCS has not announced any plans for graduation ceremonies but said it would explore ways to provide that important experience.

