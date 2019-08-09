Hot weather continues Sunday

For some the drive to church Sunday morning will be greeted with a few clouds and the fog. It'll be muggy early with temperatures into the upper 60's.

Allen Edmonds captured this sunset in Dandridge Saturday evening.

Overall, Sunday should stay dry with little to no chances for rain. We'll have plenty of heat to go around as our stretch in the 90's continues. We warm fast on Sunday into the 80's by noon and 92 for the high.

The once-a-year Perseid Meteor Shower Sunday through Tuesday. Being a meteor shower, it’ll, of course, be invisible during the day time. Your best bet is to look north-northeast, after 11 o’clock. Look between Perseid and Cassiopeia. The weather is great and mostly clear. There is one problem, though.

The nearly –full moon will obscure lots of flying starts. Unlike the normal year of 65-70 visible per hour, each year at this time, we may see 15-20 per hour.

