Nickelodeon and Netflix sign new deal following Disney+ launch

Nickelodeon and Netflix formed a new multi-year output deal to produce original animated features and television series.

The deal will create content based on existing Nickelodeon characters and create new ones.

Nickelodeon previously brought "Rocko's Modern Life," and "Invader Zim" to Netflix. The company is currently in the works of bringing specials based on "The Loud House and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to Netflix.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb

The announcement comes just days after Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney Plus.

