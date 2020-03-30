Nickelodeon hosts kids town hall to address coronavirus questions

The spread of the coronavirus has brought up questions for many people, but it could be particularly challenging to explain to kids.

Children across the world have had their routines disrupted with school closures, playground closures and social distancing.

Nickelodeon is giving kids the floor to ask all their questions about coronavirus in a town hall event, airing March 30 at 7 p.m.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall is an hour-long special giving a kid-friendly explanation of the coronavirus pandemic. The special hosted by Kristen Bell will directly address kids' questions and concerns about coronavirus.

Medical experts will also provide tips on ways to stay healthy at home.

Guests on the special include, Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini, Ellen DeGeneres, David Dobrik, John Cena, Alicia Keys and Serena Williams.

Got questions about coronavirus? Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Nadine Burke are answering real questions from real kids. It’s all hosted by Kristen Bell, TONIGHT at 7/6c on Nickelodeon! #KidsTogether pic.twitter.com/NOn1lYVjl8 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 30, 2020

Tonight at 7p/6c medical experts will be answering questions from kids about COVID-19 #KidsTogether pic.twitter.com/rdwtKkuofc — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 30, 2020

