One day after earning the No. 1 spot in the AP college basketball poll, top ranked Kentucky suffered the upset at home against Evansville, 67-64.

Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 16 points for UK. Tyrese Maxey added 15 points. KJ Riley led Evansville with a game-high 18 points.

Kentucky was previously 39-0 at home against unranked opponents as the No. 1 ranked team in the AP Poll.

Kentucky will host Utah Valley State November 18 at 7 p.m.

