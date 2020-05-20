"No face masks" sign posted at Kentucky convenience store, investigation underway

Alvin's Convenience Store in Kentucky has been contacted by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department after a sign reading, "No face masks in the store, lower your mask or go somewhere else. Stop listening to Beshear. He is a [expletive]," was reportedly posted on their door.

The store told the health department the sign was a joke, but the department is still sending someone to make sure the sign has been removed, WYMT reported.

Alvin's made a statement on its Facebook page saying they would "never deny any customer access inside our store, that is wearing a mask or not wearing a mask" and that what they were trying to get across was it is "your choice to wear one or not, not our government's choice for us."

Alvin's also went on to apologize for anyone they might have offended but that they would not apologize for "our freedom to make our own decisions."

Christine Green with the Cumberland Health Department did want to say thank you all the businesses who are working with them and following Gov. Andy Beshear's plan on safely reopening and helping keep the community safe, according to WYMT.

