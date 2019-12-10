No injuries after crash involving school bus with children on board

A school bus was involved in a crash near Strawberry Plains in Jefferson County around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to New Market Volunteer Fire Department Captain Sammy Solomon.

Captain Solomon said the wreck happened near Blue Springs Road and Big Rock Lane, adding there were children on the bus at the time of the wreck, but no one was injured.

Captain Solomon said he believes parents were able to pick up all of their children.

There are currently no road closures in the area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

