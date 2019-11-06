No injuries after tanker overturns on West Raccoon Valley Road

Crews responded to reports of an overturned tanker truck on West Raccoon Valley Road on Wednesday night.

According to Rural Metro, crews responded to the 1300 block of West Raccoon Valley road for a truck carrying liquid latex.

Rural Metro said the driver told investigators he felt the trailer ease off the roadway and that pulled the tractor over as well.

There were no injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the scene.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.