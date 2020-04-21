No jail time for Arkansas couple accused of filming porn in public

An Arkansas couple accused of filming pornography in public have avoided jail time.

KAIT reports that Leslie Lenae Sessions and Derek Calloway received 12-months suspended imposition of sentence after they entered guilty pleas to three counts of indecent exposure.

Police said they arrested the couple in 2017 after they allegedly uploaded adult content to the internet showing Sessions performing lewd acts in public. One of the places was a playground. Investigators said the couple used social media to sell their pornographic videos and found two more videos filmed in Jonesboro showing "Sessions performing hardcore sexual conduct."

In addition to the guilty please, a judge ordered both to pay $1,190 each in court costs and fees. Neither will have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via KAIT. All rights reserved.