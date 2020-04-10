No serious injuries after driver trapped in crash on John Sevier at Alcoa Highway

No one was seriously hurt after a crash on John Sevier Highway near Alcoa Highway, Friday morning.

According to Knoxville Police, a dump truck was attempting to make a u-turn at an active construction zone on W. John Sevier Highway at Alcoa Highway when another vehicle came from the northbound ramp to John Sevier Highway and hit the rear side of the dump trunk that was mid-turn.

Police said the diver of the second vehicle was briefly trapped but was removed from the vehicle and refused medical treatment.

No serious injuries were reported and no citations were given in the crash.

