Boy fighting cancer gives back to patients

A young boy fighting cancer is giving back to patients at the hospital where he is also a patient.

Martha Sileno gives Emma Daniels a pair of Disney princess medically adaptive pajamas (Source: WVLT)

A child battling cancer has a new wardrobe for treatment thanks to Noah Sileno and his nation of volunteers.

Noah's mother, Martha, donated nearly 100 pairs of pajamas to kids at East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Monday.

"We're hoping to bring a little comfort to them and a little bit of normalcy while they're in the hospital," explained Sileno.

Each of their PJs is individually wrapped as a special gift for each kid, but also to keep kids germ free. Each package is tailor-made for the patient's care and comfort.

"Some of the pajamas have a double port access. Some of the pajamas have a sewn in pocket for drains and tubes. And some of them have a reinforced hole on the side for also any type of tubes that are needed," said Sileno.

All the donations are from Martha Sileno and her son, Noah. He inspired a whole nation of volunteers who help kids battling cancer at Children's Hospital.

Patients' siblings get an Amazon gift card too--as a reminder of how important their roles are in helping their brothers and sisters beat their sickness.

