Nonprofit picks attorney to defend Tennessee news media

A nonprofit funding pro bono legal services for local news organizations in five states has picked an attorney to help defend the right to gather and report the news in Tennessee.

The Local Legal Initiative of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced that Paul McAdoo will join the organization March 2.

McAdoo joins the group from Adams and Reese LLP in Nashville, where he has represented media and other clients. The Reporters Committee is funding attorneys in Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The initiative is partially funded by $10 million from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

