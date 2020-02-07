Norris Freeway closed as crews battle barn fire

Rural Metro Fire said Norris Freeway closed Friday morning at about 5:30 while firefighters worked a barn fire near Pelleaux Road.

As of 7:10 a.m., the road was still closed.

A tweet from the fire department said crews had to stretch their hoses across the road to put the fire out.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but they say the barn was a total loss.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.