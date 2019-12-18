Norris man celebrates 106th birthday

Angelo Miceli celebrated his 106th birthday on December 12, 2019.

Angelo Miceli's 106th birthday is on Christmas Eve. / Source: WVLT News

His actual birthday is on Christmas Eve, but he celebrated early with his family from Detroit at the Sweet Cafe in Norris, Tennessee.

In his life, Miceli has been a chemist, helping create the rubber bladder for the gas tanks in airplanes and he has been a chemistry teacher. After living for a century, he has lived through both world wars and remembers the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor.

Now, Miceli spends most of his time surfing the web and gardening. He said staying active and maintaining a healthy diet are his secrets to living so long.

"Lots of fruits and vegetables, no animal fat and, of course, I limit my whiskey to nothing." said Miceli.

Miceli has lived to see his own children become grandparents.

"It's been a feeling for so long, I can't imagine one without it." said George Miceli. "Its wonderful to have him and we kind of take it for granted because hes always there and has always been there."

"My best memory with my dad is that every Sunday after church he fixes me lunch and after we clean up we play music," said Jenny Miceli. "He plays the piano and I play the violin."

