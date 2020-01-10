North Carolina couple says they were scammed out of $100K

A North Carolina couple says they were scammed out of $100,000 in the pursuit of winning a fake $10 million sweepstakes.

A few months ago, the Rowan County couple said they received a call from a man claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House, a real company that offers sweepstakes and prizes.

The county sheriff's office says a man on the phone told the victims they won a $10 million prize, but that they would have to pay 1% up front to secure it.

The couple sent $100,000 worth of goods and gift cards to the scammers before realizing the contest wasn't legitimate.

Capt. John Sifford says they likely won't ever recover the funds.

On its website, Publishers Clearing House warns against such fraudulent scams.

