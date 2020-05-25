North Carolina farmers start euthanizing 1.5M chickens during pandemic

Coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants are forcing North Carolina farmers to euthanize 1.5 million chickens, according to North Carolina state officials.

Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Joe Reardon said this is the first time, during the pandemic, North Carolina farmers have had to euthanize their animals.

Reardon said roughly a third of the 1.5 million chickens already had been killed.

According to Agriculture officials, on Thursday 2,006 workers in 26 processing plants across North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.

