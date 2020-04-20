North Carolina girl lays hide-and-seek, gets stuck in washing machine

A North Carolina fire department made an interesting rescue Sunday afternoon.

WNCN reported that the Raleigh Fire Department responded to an apartment on Shandra Drive just before 3:30 p.m., but it wasn't for a fire.

Crews said a six-year-old girl was playing hide-and-seek with her brother when she hid inside the washing machine, but when it came time to get out, she couldn't.

Her parents eventually had to call authorities for help, and the fire department responded.

WNCN reported that crews had to remove the agitator from the machine, which gave them enough space to lift the girl out.

Crews said the girl wasn't hurt and was soon out, laughing and playing again.

