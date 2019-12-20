Man accused of embezzlement, illegally sold church building, says authorities

A North Carolina man charged with stealing more than $100,000 from a Pitt County church is also accused of illegally selling the church itself, according to authorities.

Arnie Spencer, Jr., 49, was arrested on Wednesday by Pitt County deputies for alleged embezzlement at Piney Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church.

According to deputies, Spencer was the administrator and trustee for the church and moved church money into his own accounts and the accounts of International Galleries that a defunct business Spencer owned.

Now deputies said Spencer also sold the church, even though they say he never had the legal rights to do so.

Deputies also said the new occupants of the church had no idea that criminal activity was taking place with the sale.

Spencer is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and embezzlement.

According to WITN, Spencer is jailed on a $600,000 secured bond and deputies say their investigation may result in more arrests.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WITN. All rights reserved.