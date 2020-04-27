North Carolina man accused of giving baby cocaine, alcohol

A North Carolina man was arrested after being accused of giving a three-month-old baby cocaine and alcohol.

WFMY reported that 60-year-old Ronnie Johnson was arrested and charged with felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury in connection to the incident.

An arrest warrant alleges that authorities discovered the baby tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level that was two times the legal limit following an incident in January.

Investigators said Johnson lived with the child's parents at the time.

