North Carolina man arrested on human trafficking charges

Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with several counts of human trafficking.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 27-year-old Dondre Mason was arrested Friday with the help of a SWAT team after he barricaded himself in a home on Lenox Pointe Drive.

Mason is charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of promoting prostitution, six counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, three counts of assault, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/1/2020 12:39:25 PM (GMT -5:00)