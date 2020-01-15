North Carolina man, dog killed by car while crossing street

Police in North Carolina say a pedestrian and his dog were killed by a car when they crossed a busy road outside of a crosswalk.

A police report from the Raleigh Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday night on Wake Forest Road in a commercial area north of Interstate 440.

The report said the vehicle was traveling north when “the pedestrian darted across the road." Police say the man was walking with his dog outside of a designated crossing area.

The report states that both the man and dog died as a result of their injuries in the crash.

