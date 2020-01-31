North Carolina man stabs dog to death, cuts it in half

Officials said a North Carolina man is accused of steaking his aunt's dog, stabbing it to death, and cutting it in half with a chainsaw.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported that her nephew, 23-year-old Jonathan Bulluck Jr. killed her dog.

The woman reported to deputies that Bulluck told her the dog jumped on a 2-year-old. She told investigators that she checked on the child and did not see any signs of injuries, according to reports.

The woman also said she remembered that Bulluck made the statement that he "would've killed the dog," reported WITN.

Officials said the woman told investigators, the next morning when she woke up she noticed Bulluck was no longer at the home and the dog was taken off the leash. Deputies said they later found the dog's body on a dirt path and in a shallow grave off Robbins Road.

Further, into the investigation, deputies concluded Bullock beat the dog until it was unconscious, stabbed it until it was dead and then proceeded to use a chainsaw to cut it in half so it could fit in the grave.

"This is the worst, isolated case of animal cruelty that I can recall," said Sheriff Calvin Woodard. "The suffering that the dog endured…it was like something out of a horror movie. This was just a heinous act from the beginning to the end. This was just downright, immorally wrong! The offender showed total disregard to his family and their love for 'Tigger.' This pet had the right to be home, not stolen, suffering and killed. I hope that peace and comfort will one day be obtained by the family who had to endure this tragic loss."

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WITN. All rights reserved.