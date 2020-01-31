North Carolina mother confesses to fracturing 1-month-old's ribs, arm because of crying

The Rowan County Sheriff's office arrested a North Carolina woman Thursday after she admitted to deputies that she abused her one-month-old child because the infant was crying, officials report.

Brittany Hardin, 22, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

The investigation which began Wednesday came after the Sheriff's office was called to assist DSS after the infant was brought to a hospital in Charlotte. The baby suffered a fractured arm and two fractured ribs, according to officials.

"Detectives said the story Hardin told hospital staff - that she had rolled on top of the child while sleeping - did not match up with the injuries. After further questioning, the report states, Harding admitted to squeezing the child on one instance and then jerking the infant by the arm out of a crib on another, 'all because the infant was crying,'" reported WBTV.

Hardin was arrested Thursday at her home and given a $25,000 bond.

Both the sheriff's office and DSS said they will be working closely with physicians to make sure the child remains safe and whether more charges need to be filed.

