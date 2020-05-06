North Carolina police warn about stimulus check scam

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/WVLT) -- Still waiting on your stimulus check? North Carolina police took to social media to warn about a stimulus check scam making the rounds.
New Bern police posted an example of the scam to their Facebook page. They say a resident received a text that said, "your stimulus is pending your confirmation. You must accept no later than midnlght," with a link for them to then click.
One way to catch a scam is misspellings. In the example, "midnight" was misspelled. Mistakes like that are a clear sign something isn't right.
The IRS says they will contact you directly about an issue with your taxes or stimulus check.
Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.