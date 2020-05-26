North Carolina woman makes 'Sisterhood of Traveling Wine' group

People are dressing up as fairies and running through North Carolina neighborhoods to spread kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cara Rindell is the woman who inspired the fairies. Rindell said anyone willingly accepting the power of fairy magic goes door to door dropping off goodies to make a stranger happy.

"Especially with the quarantine going on, everybody is a little down, just to spread a little cheer. It's the best feeling in the world," said Erynne Bucey, a member of the group.

Rindell said the gifts are always delivered to adults because most of the time, the gift is wine.

"The wine is a bonus. The whole point behind this is, it's just letting people know that you're thinking about them whether it's a stranger or a friend just being nice to one another," said Rindell.

There are more than 11,000 Facebook members in the group, most of them strangers spreading happiness across North Carolina.

"Honestly, it's been amazing. It has improved my own mental health tremendously and I selfishly created it to see happiness and to divert my attention from everything," Rindell continued.

Bucey said dressing up as a fairy is not mandatory.

"Why be normal? We're here to spread the fun. This is fun. I like dressing up. It gives people something to talk about too and say, 'I saw this crazy person dressing up as a fairy," said Bucey.

The original sisterhood was started in New York. Rindell said they hope to do something for healthcare workers soon. Anyone can join the Facebook group through this link.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.