ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina’s famed Cold Mountain is on fire.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that a U.S. Forest Service video shows orange flames and white smoke along multiple spots on the mountain’s ridge.
The mountain has been featured in a popular novel and an award-winning movie.
Charles Frazier’s best-selling book “Cold Mountain” is about a Confederate soldier’s journey through western North Carolina. The book was adapted into a 2003 movie starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger.
11/21/2019 2:25:04 PM (GMT -5:00)