North Carolina’s famed Cold Mountain is on fire.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that a U.S. Forest Service video shows orange flames and white smoke along multiple spots on the mountain’s ridge.

The mountain has been featured in a popular novel and an award-winning movie.

Charles Frazier’s best-selling book “Cold Mountain” is about a Confederate soldier’s journey through western North Carolina. The book was adapted into a 2003 movie starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/21/2019 2:25:04 PM (GMT -5:00)

