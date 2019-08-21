North Myrtle beach bans commercial pet sales

North Myrtle Beach city leaders passed an animal welfare ordinance this week that bans commercial businesses from selling cats and dogs.

According to the ordinance, businesses are allowed to hold adoption events with rescue shelters and organizations.

WMBF’s news partners at My Horry News report that North Myrtle Beach is the first city in the state of South Carolina with a ban on commercial pet sales.

The ordinance also includes new rules that further protect pets from being in hot cars, tethering during severe weather and new rules against owning exotic species like large snakes or other reptiles.

