Multiple lanes are closed on Interstate 75 due to a truck fire.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a truck containing chemicals caught fire between mile markers 125 and 126 on I-75.

ACSO said both northbound and southbound lanes are closed at this time. The accident is expected to be cleared by 8:00 p.m. according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

