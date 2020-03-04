"Not a page gone in this Bible:" Crews search through tornado wreckage

First responders came in from all over Tennessee to help with cleanup and search efforts after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Twenty-four people were killed, and 18 deaths were in Putnam County.

While searching and helping sort through the debris in Putnam County, Officer Denton with the Sparta Police Department stumbled across something that was nearly untouched--a Bible.

Officer Denton said, "There's not a page gone in this Bible. It's a family Bible. We'd like to find out whose family Bible it was."

Crews said they are collecting items like that Bible and will try to get it back to the rightful owners. Officials said crews found two other Bibles, also untouched.

While not from here, Denton said, "This is the worst thing I've ever seen."

