Note left by child for Alabama deputy warms hearts

"Thank you for letting me use your jacket."

That small sticky note left by a 7-year-old girl, responding to the kindness of an East Alabama law enforcement officer, is warming hearts on social media.

Calhoun County deputy Preslee Kelley was working with other deputies at a DUI checkpoint. The deputies conduct monthly checkpoints for the Calhoun County Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention.

One of the cars had a 7-year-old girl who was cold and had no jacket, so he lent her his deputy jacket.

“That’s just the type of person I am, give a person to help a person,” Kelley said. “I’d do it for a child, an adult, I mean everybody in this agency would do the same.”

Kelley was surprised and touched to hear the little girl brought the jacket to the lobby of the sheriff’s office, along with a note thanking him for his kindness.

Billie Jo Harper Lovett, who works at the sheriff's office, posted a photo of the jacket and the simple thank you note on her Facebook timeline, and it was reposted on the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office website.

"It made me feel good," Kelley said, of when he heard of the little girl's thank you note. "It's one of those situations that something so small and minor to me really made an impact on her life. And I hope I can keep in touch with her because she definitely left an impact on mine as well."

Kelley says unfortunately, he wasn't at the office when she came by, and was never able to get the little girl's name. But he keeps her thank you note in his wallet at all times.

"I am blessed with wonderful people who go out of their way to make a difference in people’s lives daily," said Sheriff Matthew Wade as he thanked Deputy Kelley for his actions.

