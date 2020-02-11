Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66

Lyle Mays, a jazz keyboardist whose work, chiefly with the Pat Metheny Group, won nearly a dozen Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 66.

Metheny says Mays died Monday in Los Angeles after a long battle with a recurring illness.

Beginning in the 1970s, Mays played, composed and arranged with Metheny.

The fusion group incorporated everything from contemporary jazz to rock and world music.

Mays also composed music for the movie “The Falcon and the Snowman.” Metheny calls Mays one of the greatest musicians he’s ever known.

