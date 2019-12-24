Knoxville dentist still sending patients letters to get tested for HIV

Dr. Buzz Nabors, a Knoxville dentist accused of misusing dental equipment and failing to use proper sanitation methods at his practice, continues to send letters to patients asking them to get tested for diseases.

In August, Nabers' license was suspended by the state due to a host of state violations.

Nabers sent a letter to patients on December 17 encouraging them to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C, after the state board determined the office had been using improper sanitation methods.

As of December 24, Nabers was still sending letters to patients advising them to get tested. The note said that the Tennessee Department of Health recommend the tests after Nabers was fined for sterilization issues earlier this summer.

The note has a list of recommended blood tests that include HIV, hepatitis B and C.

READ: Where to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B/C

Nabers faces two lawsuits, one from a former employee and a proposed class action from alleged former patients.

A former employee claims she was fired from Nabers' office after she refused to perform work that did not comply with state regulations.

The proposed class action seeks $50 million for patients after his alleged violations.

READ: 16 other healthcare providers violated state rules

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.