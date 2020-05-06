Nurse Appreciation Week Spotlight: UT Medical Center

May 6 marked the start of Nurses Appreciation Week. While we’re showering them with thank you notes, it’s important to take a look at what their lives look like because of this pandemic.

For six nurses at UT Medical Center, their profession is a calling,

"My father was a police officer and my mother was a therapist I knew I wanted to get into a profession where I helped people," said Jackson Campbell.

"I chose nursing because like most nurses I have a passion for helping people I specifically work in labor and delivery, and I love seeing babies born and getting to be part of a family story," Meagan Garrett

Fighting a pandemic wouldn't stop them from doing what they are most passionate about.

"I’ve been washing my scrubs in color safe bleach and trying to be very careful. I also used to live with my parents, but they’re older so I went ahead and made different living arrangements so it’s a little bit of a change, but it’s a good change," said Derby Deathridge.

They say the help from the people around them is helping them adjust.

"We’ve had so much education and so much support from our coworkers we all have good teams and managers and support from administration so that’s really helped make each day easier, and education has helped us treat these patients in the best way that we can," said Lindsey Barnett.

The best way you can thank them they say is to stay healthy.

"Taking the precautions that everyone’s been educated to take our important especially as everything starts to open up more and more not having fear but taking the precautions that are needed and just staying positive in this time when it’s difficult and it’s hard on everyone but if we stay positive and stay educated that’s super important," said Lindsey Barnett.

Allen Edmonds says, "I want to thank the nurses at Fort Sanders Hospital for taking care of me the last week of September" and Barry Thompson says "Thank you all, we appreciate your professionalism, tireless work ethic, and most of all your caring spirit. God bless!"

