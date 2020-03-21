Nursing home residents write special message to family members

Residents at the Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge wrote kind messages for their family members who aren't able to visit them during the closings for coronavirus.

The residents wrote special notes to their family members to brighten their day. / Source: Jefferson Park Nursing Home.

The residents held poster signs in photos with words of encouragement to brighten the day of their loved ones.

According to the nursing home website, the nursing home is asking that there be no visitors at this time to protect their residents.

"The facility will contact families directly in cases that would warrant a family member’s presence. The facility has canceled large group activities at this time as well as visits from outside vendors and consultants. We are uncertain how long these precautions will last and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As soon as we are advised that it is safe to lift these restrictions, we will do so."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

