Nutella opens hotel for the 'most dedicated fans'

The company behind the iconic chocolate hazelnut spread announced it will open a hotel in Napa Valley themed around Nutella.

Nutella's very own hotel will be open for one weekend in California's wine country.

The hotel will greet guests will Nutella signs and flags throughout the building. The company said there will be a kitchen fully stocked with Nutella for guests.

All of the rooms in the hotel will feature Nutella-branded bedspreads, wallpaper and pillows.

Guests will be treated to Nutella-inspired breakfasts by celebrity chefs Geoffrey Zakarian and Tanya Holland.

The hotel will be open from Jan. 10-12, 2020. Guests will have to win a contest to get an invite to the hotel.

To enter the contest participants must submit a video showing why Nutella makes their mornings special and why they deserve to stay in the hotel. Only three people will be chosen.

The contest winners will also get free round-trip coach air transportation for two and accommodations for three days and two nights.

The contest closes Dec. 8.

