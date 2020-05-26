Nutrition program provides summer meals for Knoxville children

CAC Nutrition Services partnered with City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation and other community organizations to provide curbside pickup service for children under 18.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 27, children can receive breakfast and lunch at new distribution locations throughout the community.

Children must be present to receive the meals.

Each Monday, two breakfast meals and two lunch meals will be provided in the meal kit. Each Wednesday, three breakfast and three lunch meals will be in the meal kit for a total of 10 meals per week.

The program will be available until July 29.

The meals will be distributed at the following locations:

o Cal Johnson Rec Center 507 Hall of Fame Dr

o Carter Community Park 9030 Asheville Hwy

o Cecil Webb Rec Center 923 Baker Ave

o Change Center 203 Harriet Tubman St

o Christenberry Rec Center 931 Oglewood Ave

o Cumberland Est Rec Cntr 4529 Silverhill Dr

o Danny Mayfield Park 700 College St

o Deane Hill Rec Center 7414 Deane Hill Dr

o EV Davidson Rec Center 3124 Wilson Ave

o Gibbs Ruritan Park 7827 Tazewell Pike

o Inskip Recreation Center 301 W Inskip Drive

o Larry Cox Center 3109 Ocoee Trail

o Lonsdale Rec Center 2700 Gloria Garner St

o Milton Roberts Rec Cntr 5900 Asheville Hwy

o Montg Village Baptist Ctr 4601 Joe Lewis Rd

o North Ridge Head Start 1008 Breda Drive

o Pond Gap Elementary 4530 Papermill Drive

o Richard Leake Rec Center 3511 Alice Bell Rd

o Skatetown Rink 5713 N Broadway

o So. Knoxville Com Cntr 522 Maryville Pike

o Transformation Church 9050 Cross Park Dr.

o Victor Ashe Park 4901 Bradshaw Rd

