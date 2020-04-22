O'Charley's delivering free meals to first responders

O'Charley's Restaurant and Bar is launching its "Hometown Heroes" initiative to recognize and support healthcare workers along with first responders on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

Hometown Heroes was created to show appreciation to the men and women we depend on to keep the public safe through their personal sacrifice. To say thank you, O’Charley’s locations across the country

are working to provide free meals to local healthcare workers and first responders. In addition, O’Charley’s has created a special 25 percent discount for all healthcare workers and first responders in all their stores.

“The brave men and women who are working tirelessly on the frontlines at this challenging time deserve our support and respect,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO. “Whether it’s providing free meals at their work or providing a discount so they can affordably feed themselves and their families, we want them to know how thankful we are for them.”

For healthcare workers and first responders to receive the 25 percent discount, they simply call their local O’Charley’s store, place their order and then show proper identification to an O’Charley’s team member when picking up their food. O’Charley’s stores are open for business, providing to-go, curbside, and delivery options.

Customers can order online at order.ocharleys.com and simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

