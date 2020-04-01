OJ Simpson says there's 'no doubt' 'Tiger King' star killed her husband

Netflix's new documentary "Tiger King" took the internet by storm, causing a stir among many of us, even celebrities.

One of the documentary's plots surrounds Carole Baskin, a cat rescue owner, and the disappearance of her first husband. His body was never found, and no one has ever been charged in his disappearance.

Baskin has denied involvement in his disappearance, but many have doubted her claims, including, it seems, OJ Simpson.

Simpson took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the show, saying he believed Baskin killed her husband.

"There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is tiger shashimi right now... I'm just saying," Simpson said in the video.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has since asked for tips on the case in light of the documentary's popularity.

