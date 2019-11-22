ORFD helps senior couple with yard work

The Oak Ridge Fire Department lent a helping hand to an elderly couple after a man took a fall while doing yard work.

69-year-old Randy Williams suffers from a dislocated shoulder, a broken wrist and a bruised face. / Source: (WVLT News)

69-year-old Randy Williams was in his yard on Tuesday trying to rake the leaves when he slipped and tumbled down the incline in his yard. He fell face-first into the side of his home and had someone call 9-1-1 for help.

When first responders arrived at the Williams residence, they checked him and and sent him in the ambulance to the hospital. While Williams was away, a crew of fireman went to the fire station, grabbed some yard tools and returned to the residence to complete the yard work Randy started.

"Its probably more common than you think and things like that do happen, they just go unnoticed a lot." said firefighter Brad Bittenger. "You're called to protect and serve and it's not necessarily in any certain capacity of what serving someone is. It just so happened that on this day raking that guy's leaves was the best way to help him out."

According to Randy's wife Sherry, he suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken wrist and bruising to the face where he hit it on the side of the house.

"We are so grateful to the men that did that for us." said Sherry Williams. It doesn't surprise me at all that they would do it though, that's just how people here in Oak Ridge are, always willing to lend a hand. It was also a great birthday present to Randy."

